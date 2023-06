PAN: 33 mln zł na projekty badawcze ukraińskich naukowców

Nr Kierownik projektu Instytut goszczący PAN Tytuł projektu

1 Bertsyk Peter Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Centre Formation and evolution of the Nuclear Star Cluster in the Milky Way and other spiral galaxies on the cosmological time scale

2 Bondar Kseniia Institute of Geophysics Quantifying magnetic properties of soils to evaluate sustainable hazards from heavy metal pollution due to military activities in Ukraine

3 Borodina Olena Institute of Rural and Agricultural Development Substantiation and measures for implementation of a human rights-based integrated approach to rural development, food security and land policy in post-war rebuilding of Ukraine

4 Cherkas Volodymyr Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry Nanoscale Hippocalcin Signaling in Long-Term Depression in Norm and Primary Dystonia

5 Dovbeshko Galyna Institute of Low Temperature and Structure Research War-derived air pollution nanohybrids composed of carbon containing smoke nanoparticles and metal compounds: FIR/Raman spectroscopic, fluorescent and membrane-active properties, their potential neurotoxicity and its prevention

6 Dudko Artem Institute of Mathematics Ergodic group actions, characters on groups and unitary representations

7 Dudnyk Oleksii Space Research Centre The study of solar flares and their manifestation during 25th cycle of solar activity by using the Solar Orbiter and ground radio scientific database

8 Goncharuk Olena Institute of Agrophysics Biocompatible hybrid hydrogels with functional inorganic fillers for strengthening of plant vegetation

9 Kochelap Viacheslav Institute of High Pressure Physics Device focused research of amplification, generation and control of terahertz radiation

10 Kudrynskyi Zakhar Institute of Physics Probing charge-, phonon- and spin-quanta in novel two-dimensional van der Waals semiconductors: from fundamentals to applications

11 Kyrychenko Anhelina Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics Experimental evaluation of virus disease of cereals in Ukraine and liposomal bionanotechnology for crop stabilization

12 Naydonova Lyubov Institute of Psychology War mental health crisis coping: evidence-based media psychoeducation for family and community health promotion during economic recovery

13 Poliarus Olena Institute of Metallurgy and Material Sciences Development of new MMCs Coating based on NiAl, NiTi intermetallic matrix reinforced with high entropy nitrides (Cr, Zr, Nb, Al., Ti)N

14 Potopnyk Mykhailo Institute of Organic Chemistry Organoboron materials capable of harvesting triplet excitons for a new generation of optoelectronic devices

15 Sadovyi Bohdan Institute of High Pressure Physics Influence of high N2 gas pressure on crystallization mechanisms and physical properties of h-BN

16 Sashuk Volodymyr Institute of Physical Chemistry Ferroelectric nematic liquid crystal: a new paradigm for breakthrough electrooptical applications

17 Shayakhmetova Ganna Institute of Pharmacology Long-term effects of fluoxetine on reproductive function and behavioral phenotype in a rodent model of juvenile post-traumatic stress disorder